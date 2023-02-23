"Never say die"- Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu delighted after inspiring Rotherham to victory over Sunderland

Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu has shared his excitement after Rotherham United ended a winless run to beat high-flying Sunderland in the English Championship.

Fosu served two assists as Rotherham beat Sunderland 2-1 at the New York Stadium.

The Black Stars forward, who is on loan from Brentford, is confident of helping Rotherham survive the drop in the English second-tier.

"First half was very good, good footballing game and I think it is a massive result for us," he said after the game.

Sunderland have been unbeaten in their last four games and came into the game favourites.

"It was tough, second half was very hard towards the end. I think they are a good side and we showed that we are capable of producing a good performance and it gives as a confidence. The boys should be proud of themselves," continued Fosu.

Rotherham are five points away from the drop zone and will be hoping to stay in the league.

"Never say die. We are very confident, obviously we lost the last game and everyone is confident as a team. We believe that we are definitely confident of staying in the league," he added.