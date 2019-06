Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany is in Italy to monitor Ghanaian players ahead of the new season.

The iconic former Manchester City captain wants to build a crack team for the Purple and Whites.

The City legend spent the last few days in Italy monitoring Ghanaian players and others.

Kompany has confirmed he will work with Ghanaian pair Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku.

However the future of youngster Dauda Mohammed while Dennis Appiah has joined French side Nantes on a four-year deal.