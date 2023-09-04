GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

New Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena realises childhood dream

Published on: 04 September 2023
New Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena realises childhood dream
Michael Kyei Dwamena

Michael Kyei Dwamena has achieved his lifelong dream by signing with Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder has officially joined Kotoko from the West African Football Academy (WAFA) on a three-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2026.

Dwamena expressed his excitement about the move, stating, "Playing for Asante Kotoko has always been part of my dream growing up." He also highlighted the positive influence of Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, with whom he has previously worked, and expressed confidence in their ability to achieve great things together.

Dwamena started his career at Upper West-based Wa Suntaa before securing a move to WAFA where he spent three seasons at the Sogakope Arena.

During his time there, he made 26 appearances for the Division One side in the previous season and contributed four assists.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more