New Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena realises childhood dream

Michael Kyei Dwamena has achieved his lifelong dream by signing with Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder has officially joined Kotoko from the West African Football Academy (WAFA) on a three-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2026.

Dwamena expressed his excitement about the move, stating, "Playing for Asante Kotoko has always been part of my dream growing up." He also highlighted the positive influence of Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, with whom he has previously worked, and expressed confidence in their ability to achieve great things together.

Dwamena started his career at Upper West-based Wa Suntaa before securing a move to WAFA where he spent three seasons at the Sogakope Arena.

During his time there, he made 26 appearances for the Division One side in the previous season and contributed four assists.