New Athletic Bilbao chief insists club will keep Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao's new sporting director Mikel Gonzalez has insisted the club have no intention of losing Spain forward of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams.

Williams has been linked with a move from the Spanish club with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United closely monitoring him.

The 20-year-old's current contract with the club will expire in 2024.

Gonzalez at his presentation said: "Obviously it is within our priorities to retain all the talent we have, we have been working on them for some time and they are important players for the club and the future project.

“We are more than calm and busy about Nico and those with shorter contracts. Iñaki and the Williams family they are rooted in Bilbao and have a very great feeling of belonging to Athletic. Together we will be able to secure Nico for many years with the club."

The attacker was part of Spain's squad for the 2022 World Cup and made an impression, but they were eliminated in the last 16 by Morocco.

His senior brother Inaki Williams, however, crashed out of the tournament in the group stage with Ghana.