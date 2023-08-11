"New beginnings"- Benjamin Tetteh looks forward to Ligue 1 challenge after FC Metz move

Ghana forward, Benjamin Tetteh has shared his excitement after sealing a move to FC Metz in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal to join The Maroons from Hull City.

"New beginnings," the lanky forward posted with an emoji of handshake and love as he looks forward to a successful stint in France.

The former Sparta Prague attacker is expected to play a pivotal role at Metz as they eye Ligue 1 survival following their quick return to the topflight.

The prolific forward will also be hoping to repay the club for keeping faith in him, following a torrid campaign in the English championship due to injuries.

An injury-free Tetteh could be a great addition to the club, having enjoyed prolific campaigns in Czech Republic with Sparta Prague and Bohemians and in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor.

Tetteh could make his Ligue 1 debut when FC Metz open their campaign with a game against Stade Rennais.

