New Black Princesses Management Committee chairman Gideon Fosu meets team ahead of Senegal clash

The newly appointed management committee chairman of the Black Princess, Gideon Fosu has met the team ahead of their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

The team has been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer centre of Excellence for the past three weeks as Ghana eyes a return to the U20 Women's World Cup.

Mr Fosu, who succeeds Linford Asamoah Boadu, following his election onto the GFA Executive Committee presented essential items to the team to aid their preparations.

The Black Princesses will travel to Dakar on January 13 for the first leg of their final round of qualifiers before hosting their opponents in Accra a week later.

The Ghana U20 female team has not missed the World Cup since 2010 and will be hoping to make it a seventh straight appearance.

Ghana eliminated Guinea and Eswatini to reach the last round of qualifiers for the global showpiece in Colombia next year.