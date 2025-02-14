New Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren promises to continue superb form

â€

Kim Bjorkegren, the newly appointed head coach of Ghana's Black Queens, has pledged to build on the team's recent progress and improve their position in the FIFA global rankings.

Speaking at his unveiling on Friday, February 14, 2025, Bjorkegren expressed his commitment to elevating the team's performance.

"I know there has been a lot of good work done in the past couple of years. I know a little about the Volta project, and that's something we will keep working on and discussingâ€”to change the momentum and keep moving in the right direction," he said.

Bjorkegren acknowledged that the team's current FIFA ranking of 66th is not reflective of their true potential.

"With the quality we already have, we should be in a better position. And like I said, in the long term, we will certainly get there."