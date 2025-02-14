New Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren names 24 players for Morocco friendly

The new head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars Bjorkegren has named 24 players for the trip to Morocco to face off with the Atlas Lionesses.

The Black Queens are set to take on Morocco in an international friendly match on Friday, February 21, at the Pere Jego Stadium in Casablanca.

The upcoming encounter is part of the February FIFA window and serves as a crucial preparation for the upcoming Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in July.

Having been officially unveiled as Black Queens head coach on Friday, coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has now named his squad for the match.

The squad includes some of the top players such as Cynthia Findib, Jennifer Cudjoe, Azumah Bugre, Princella Adubea, Evely Badu, and Doris Boaduwaa.

The new Black Queens head coach will hope for a positive result in the Morocco game to have a good start to his stint.

The tactician has come in with 18 years of coaching experience having previously coached in Sweden, China, and the United States of America.