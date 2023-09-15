New Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei invites 39 players for camping

Ghana U20 coach, Desmond Offei has invited 39 players to begin camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Following the Black Satellites disappointment at the 2023 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, coach Samuel Boadu and his technical staff were replaced by Desmond Offei and ex-Ghana youth star, Nii Odartey Lamptey.

The invited players will start camping on Friday with the players going through screening and subsequently test matches.

Offei and Odartey Lamptey are hoping to build a strong team capable of represent Ghana at international competitions.

Below are the player invited for camping: