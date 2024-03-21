New Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil awaits CAF License B certification

New Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil's qualification to work with the senior national team has been affirmed by coaching instructor Emmanuel Kwesi Mensah.

Mensah addressed concerns regarding Paintsil's coaching certificate, which has faced scrutiny following his recent high-profile appointment.

Paintsil, one of two assistants appointed under head coach Otto Addo for his second term, has faced allegations of lacking the appropriate qualifications, with some even suggesting he may have forged documents.

In clarifying the situation, Mensah disclosed that Paintsil has completed the CAF License B course, pending his formal certification.

"John Painstil has undertaken the CAF License B Course pending his certificate. It is so because if you write the exams, we collate your marks and send them to CAF for final approval which will be based on the specific mark scored.

"CAF will then issue the license through an E-mail which will be printed out. Before one will enroll for a CAF License, he must have a CAF License C certificate or one which is equivalent that is UEFA License B and per my information, Painstil had UEFA License B which meant he could do the CAF License B course," he explained during an interview with Connect FM.

Furthermore, Mensah clarified that there is no specific certificate requirement for coaches of national teams.

"When a coach is appointed to lead a national team, it’s not mandated for him to have a certificate. FIFA don’t care about the certificate of a national team coach for an international tournament unlike club side where certificates are mandatory," he emphasised.

Paintsil is currently in Morocco where Ghana are preparing to take on Nigeria and Uganda in two high profile friendly matches in Marrakech.