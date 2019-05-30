New Black Stars captain Andre Ayew believes he could have done more at Fenerbache

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes he could have done more on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbache after completing a year long loan deal with the club.

The Swansea City player struggled with form and fitness at the Istandul based club but managed to make 29 appearances and scored five times in the Turkish Super Lig.

”Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever,” he told the club's official TV channel.

The 29-year old is yet to decide his future despite contracted to Swansea City however, he took time to thank the fans of Fenerbache for their support.

”First of all I want to thank the fans, the club and the staff. I am leaving this great club with a lot of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly,” he said.

Fenerbache finished a difficult campaign sitting sixth on the table and just 9 point away from a relegation spot.