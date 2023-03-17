New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana ahead of official unveiling on March 20 

New Ghana coach Chris Hughton has arrived in the country ahead of his unveiling on March 20.

The former Nottingham Forest and Brighton boss was spotted at the funeral service held at the Forecourt of the State House for Christian Atsu.

The 64-year-old was accompanied by assistant coach George Boateng at the funeral grounds.

Chris Hughton will be unveiled to the public on Monday in Kumasi.

Details of his contract and targets is set to be also announced by the Ghana FA.

According to sources, Chris Hughton will be handed a three-year contract.

He has been tasked to qualify the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will welcome the Black Antelopes on March 23, for the first leg in Kumasi with the return encounter set for four days time in Luanda.