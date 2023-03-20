New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton handed over a year contract

The Ghana Football Association on Monday confirmed Chris Hughton has signed a one and half year contract as Black Stars coach.

details of the contract were revealed during his unveiling at SG Mall in Kumasi on Monday, to the delight of fans and officials alike.

Hughton was appointed to the role in February, but the details of his contract were kept secret until his official unveiling to the Ghanaian public.

The contract is subject to renewal based on his performance, and his assistant coaches, George Boateng and Didi Dramani, have also signed similar contracts with the Ghana Football Association.

Hughton's appointment comes at a crucial time for Ghanaian football, as the country looks to rebuild its national team after a disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The new coach has been tasked with bringing back the glory days of Ghanaian football, and restoring the pride of the nation's football fans.

Hughton has a wealth of experience in football management, having managed teams in the Premier League and the English Championship. He has a reputation for being a hard-working, no-nonsense coach, who focuses on discipline, tactics, and team spirit. These are all qualities that will be essential in his new role, as he seeks to lead the Black Stars to success.

His first assignment is on Thursday in an 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.