New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's unveiling delayed by father's death

The unveiling of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Ghana national football team has been delayed due to the death of his father, according to Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Hughton was expected to arrive in Ghana for his unveiling before March, but he had to stay behind in the UK to mourn his father's passing. He is now set to arrive in Ghana next week for his unveiling.

“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet,” Asante Twum said in an interview with 3Sports.

“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.

“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola. There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”

Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later. The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.

Hughton replaces Otto Addo, who resigned as Ghana coach after the team's group stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar.