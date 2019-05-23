New Black Stars defender Musah Nuhu named in Swiss Super League team of the Week

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu has been named in the Swiss Super League team of the Week after an outstanding performance on Wednesday night against Young Boys.

The FC Saint Gallen defender had a solid game against the defending champions, where he showed resilience and strength at the back for the Greens and Whites.

Nuhu, boosted by a call-up to the senior national team for pre-AFCON camping, scored the opener in the 4-1 thrashing of Young Boys.

The 22-year old joined the Swiss side from Ghana Premier League side WAFA on an initial loan deal in January, before making the move a permanent one. He signed a 4-year deal with the club this month.

Nuhu will join the Black Stars for camping in Dubai on June 1st, where he gets to justify himself for a place in the final squad of coach Kwesi Appiah for AFCON 2019.