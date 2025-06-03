New Black Stars face selection 'headache' for Otto Addo – Faisal Chibsah

FIFA High-Performance Specialist Faisal Chibsah believes the emergence of several new players in Ghana's squad during the 2025 Unity Cup has given the Black Stars technical team plenty to think about ahead of their next assignment.

With a number of key players missing from the four-nation tournament, head coach Otto Addo turned to fresh faces for the friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago. Some of those players impressed, prompting Chibsah to describe their performances as both encouraging and challenging for the coaching staff.

“It was exciting to see many new faces. The calendar and FIFA window don’t usually give coaches a chance to try new players they haven’t worked with,” Chibsah said. “This was the right time to give the regulars a break and test others.”

According to him, some of the newcomers made a strong case for future call-ups.

“Clearly, some have made arguments for themselves. It’s going to be a headache for the coach going into the September qualifiers,” he added.

Ghana will regroup later this year to continue their campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Otto Addo expected to make key decisions on who stays in the squad.