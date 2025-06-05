New Black Stars players will give Otto Addo an opportunity for replacement - Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor believes the recent win over Trinidad and Tobago could positively impact the national team.

Ghana's 4-0 victory in the third-place playoff game at the 2025 Unity Cup has boosted the team's morale.

Akonnor stated that the win would "lift their confidence ahead of any competitive match." He praised the young players, saying, "Potentially, the young players have good talent."

Akonnor noted that the emergence of new talent would give coach Otto Addo an opportunity for replacement in the future. "In some time to come, this generation will fade and it will give the coach an opportunity for replacement," he added.

Ghana's next assignment is in September when the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers resume. Akonnor's comments highlight the potential for growth and renewal in the Black Stars squad.