New Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer disheartened by Ghana’s 2025 AFCON Absence

Newly appointed Black Stars technical advisor Winfried SchÃ¤fer has expressed disappointment over Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F, drawing three and losing three of their six matches under Otto Addo, marking their first AFCON absence in over two decades.

“I am a good follower of African football due to my previous experience with Cameroon and my winning of the African Cup of Nations title, and I am sad about Ghana’s absence. This is all I can say now,” SchÃ¤fer said in an interview.

In response to the team’s struggles, the Ghana Football Association has made major changes to the Black Stars' technical setup.

Schafer, an AFCON winner with Cameroon in 2002, has taken up the role of technical advisor. Meanwhile, Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei replaces Joseph Lauman as an assistant coach, joining John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda on Otto Addo’s staff.

The Black Stars will return to action in March against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They currently sit second in Group I, level on nine points with Comoros after four matches.

