Newly-elected Bono and Ahafo Regional Football Association chairman Ralph Gyambrah has launched his bid to contest the GFA Executive Council election.

The Berekum Chelsea CEO wants to vie for one of the two slots available for the ten regional chairmen.

The election will take place on Thursday, 24 October, 2019.

Gyambrah polled 52 votes out of the 99 to beat his opponent Dr. Charles Anto who got 47 votes.

The election was held at the Sunyani Technical University Auditorium.