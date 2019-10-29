New Bono & Ahafo RFA chairman Ralph Gyambrah names seven-member transitional team

Newly-elected Bono & Ahafo Regional FA chairman Ralph Gyambrah has constituted a seven-member transitional team.

The body has been tasked to meet with the past Executive Committee, staff of the RFA office, constituent bodies and other stakeholders.

Lawyer Asante Boateng is chairman of the committee and supported by Johnson Yeboah (RFA chairman's rep), Mercy Asi Ocansey (Secretary) and Collins Amo Gyamfih (IT)

Others are Jacob Afenah Boateng (Bono rep), Isaac Soshito (Bono East) and Edmund Darko (Ahafo).

This is to help them know the true state of the Regional Football Association.