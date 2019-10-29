GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

New Bono & Ahafo RFA chairman Ralph Gyambrah names seven-member transitional team

Published on: 29 October 2019
New Bono & Ahafo RFA chairman Ralph Gyambrah names seven-member transitional team
Ralph Gyamerah

Newly-elected Bono & Ahafo Regional FA chairman Ralph Gyambrah has constituted a seven-member transitional team. 

The body has been tasked to meet with the past Executive Committee, staff of the RFA office, constituent bodies and other stakeholders.

Lawyer Asante Boateng is chairman of the committee and supported by Johnson Yeboah (RFA chairman's rep), Mercy Asi Ocansey (Secretary) and Collins Amo Gyamfih (IT)

Others are Jacob Afenah Boateng (Bono rep), Isaac Soshito (Bono East) and Edmund Darko (Ahafo).

This is to help them know the true state of the Regional Football Association.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments