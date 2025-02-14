New coach Bjorkegren unfazed by pressure, ready to deliver for Black Queens

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has embraced the high expectations that come with leading Ghana’s national team, acknowledging the passion of the country’s football fans as he prepares the squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

“I have been a head coach for over 18 years, and I know that people judge based on results,” he said. “If we win, people will think I’m a great coach; if we lose, the opposite. But I love that passion because it shows how much people care about the team.”

Despite the scrutiny, Bjorkegren remains confident in his approach and is determined to instil belief in the squad. Having last played at WAFCON in 2018, Ghana’s FIFA ranking has declined, and the Swedish tactician is focused on restoring the team’s status among Africa’s elite.

His philosophy blends aggression with Ghana’s traditional style of play. “I want the team to believe in themselves. I also want us to be a little bit more aggressive both with and without the ball, to press a little bit harder and to attack quicker. But also to keep the DNA of Ghana footballâ€”to play beautiful football, keep the ball on the ground, and things like that,” he explained.

Bjorkegren will have his first test on the sidelines when the Black Queens face Morocco in a friendly on February 21. With limited time for training sessions before the match, he acknowledges the challenge ahead but remains focused on laying a strong foundation for WAFCON in July.

The Black Queens have been drawn into a tough Group C, where they will face reigning champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.