New date for postponed Asante Kotoko vs King Faisal match revealed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a new date for the postponed Ghana Premier League local derby between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal, which was initially scheduled to be played on March 12.

The match, which was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, will now be played on Wednesday, April 5th at 6 pm at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In an official statement released on the GFA website, the association confirmed the new date and venue of the match. "Asante Kotoko SC's outstanding Matchday 21 game against King Faisal FC has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The match will kick off at 6 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi," the statement said.

Football fans across Ghana will be eager to see these two Kumasi-based clubs go head-to-head on the field. The match promises to be exciting and hotly contested, and both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory.

The announcement of the new date for the postponed match has been well-received by football enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating the showdown. With the match set to take place in just a few weeks' time, fans of both Asante Kotoko and King Faisal FC are sure to be eagerly counting down the days until kick-off.