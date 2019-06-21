New Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon ready for challenge

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon has disclosed he is ready for his new challenge after he was named head coach of the club.

The ex-Great Olympics midfielder was handed the permanent role after excelling in the NC Special Competition when he replaced Joha Pasoja, the former manager of the club.

Dormon, who was previously assistant manager of the club believes his experiences makes him very ready for the new challenge.

"First and foremost I am very glad to assume this managerial position, but it comes with huge expectations, it comes with responsibilities and I believe I have reached that level of my career that I should take this challenge,' he told Dreams FC official website.

"My past experience will have a significant impact, don’t forget that I have been consistent with this club since the year 2013. I have been the assistant manager for C.K Akonnor, for Karim Zito, for Juha Pasoja and for Henry Wellington. I also went to assist David Duncan at Olympics, so in terms of experience I believe I have tons of experience to take up this challenge," he added.

Dormon led the team to a 6th place finish in Zone B of the Special Competition after taking over with four games left.