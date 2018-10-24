New Edubiase boss Abdul Salam Yakubu supports Kotoko's decision to participate in Africa

Bank-roller of Division One side New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu insists Asante Kotoko should be allowed to participate in Africa's inter-club competitions.

According to Abdul Salam, if the club has the financial muscle to represent Ghana in Africa then they should be supported to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup.

“I think Kotoko should be given the nod to play in Africa, if they think they have the financial muscle and ready to play in Africa why prevent them,” he told Happy FM.

“It was just a meeting we had and everyone brought an opinion, this is not congress. Kotoko have assessed themselves well and they believe they are ready to play in Africa so I think they should be allowed.”

Last Friday, the Normalisation Committee in consultation with the clubs at a meeting agreed that Ghanaian clubs should pull out of Africa Club competition next season following the premature end to the league campaign after the Anas Number 12 documentary.

However, management of Asante Kotoko have petitioned the committee over their decision not to allow any club go for Africa.

Kotoko are basing on CAF statutes to gain qualification for the continent’s second-tier inter-club competition as winners of last season’s FA Cup, following the inability of the country to organize the cup competition this year.