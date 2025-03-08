GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

New Edubiase chief Abdul Salam highlights Andre Ayew's commitment as key factor for Black Stars return

Published on: 08 March 2025
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Andre Ayew of Ghana reacts during the line up for the National anthems prior to kick off in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)

New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam has stressed that Andre Ayew's unwavering commitment to the Ghana national team is a crucial reason why he deserves another chance with the Black Stars.

Salam noted, "Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars. We all know his commitment to the national team, and even if he doesn’t score, he knows how to assist his teammates."

Ayew's impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, with four goals and one assist, has been instrumental in their relegation battle.

Despite this, he has not been called up to the national team for nearly a year.

With Ghana gearing up for critical 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, Salam's comments highlight the importance of Ayew's experience and leadership in the team's quest for World Cup qualification.

