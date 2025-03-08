New Edubiase chief Abdul Salam highlights Andre Ayew's commitment as key factor for Black Stars return

New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam has stressed that Andre Ayew's unwavering commitment to the Ghana national team is a crucial reason why he deserves another chance with the Black Stars.

Salam noted, "Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars. We all know his commitment to the national team, and even if he doesn’t score, he knows how to assist his teammates."

Ayew's impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, with four goals and one assist, has been instrumental in their relegation battle.

Despite this, he has not been called up to the national team for nearly a year.

With Ghana gearing up for critical 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, Salam's comments highlight the importance of Ayew's experience and leadership in the team's quest for World Cup qualification.