New Edubiase FC President defends Chris Hughton amid criticism

New Edubiase FC President, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has come to the defence of embattled Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, saying that he should not be blamed for the team's recent poor performance.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Abdul Salam argued that the players are the ones who should be held accountable for the team's lacklustre display, particularly in the 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"We have players playing in the Premier League and other top European clubs but when they assemble for a Black Stars game, they fail to perform," he said. "I think something is fundamentally wrong with the team and for me, it is not about Chris Hughton and his technical team."

Abdul Salam further stated that the players need to take responsibility for their actions and start fighting for the country.

"These players are good players and it is about time they come together and fight for the country," he emphasised. "Chris Hughton is a top-class coach who has managed clubs in the Premier League so in terms of understanding the game, he is there. So, we must task the players to improve their performance."

Hughton's future remains uncertain as his contract is set to expire after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. There are suggestions that if Hughton fails to deliver notable results in the tournament, he could face the possibility of being sacked.

The Black Stars have been drawn into a challenging group stage alongside record holders Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. The upcoming AFCON will serve as a crucial test for Hughton and his team as they aim to navigate through a competitive group.