New Edubiase forward Prince Agyemang reveals his admiration for role model Abedi Pele

New Edubiase attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang says Abedi Pele has always been his idol and wants to reach the level of success chalked by the legendary ex-Ghana international.

The Black Stars B attacker disclosed, he grew up with the nick name Abedi Pele, which was given to him by friends because of his style of play, which was similar to the former Marseille attacker.

”Abedi Pele Ayew is by role model, when I was even a kid playing football at Adum in Kumasi, my colleagues named me Abedi Pele and so since then I have always love him and made him my biggest Idol,” he told sportsworldghana.com.

”I really want to be like him {Abedi Pele}, like three times African best player, yes I want to be like him,” he added.

Prince Opoku Agyeman made his debut for the Black Stars B in their 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifier on Sunday.

The ex-Asante Kotoko yoouth player scored 8 times in 12 matches before the Division One league was truncated following the revelations of the Anas expose.