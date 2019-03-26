New Edubiase owner Abdul Salam Yakubu reveals reasons for withdrawing from NC special competition

Bank-roller of Division One side, New Edubiase United has revealed reasons for opting out of the Normallisation Committee's special competition which kick starts this weekend.

According Abdul Salam Yakubu, the club feels disrespected for the lack of explanations on how a team leading the league will earn promotion and how relegation of clubs will be effected.

New Edubiase were leading the Division One league before it was truncated following the revelations of the Anas number 12 documentary.

"New Edubiase feel disrespected and ignored. The Normalization Committee hasn't explained how they adhered to the counsel of relegation-threatened clubs and truncated Div One League when we were leading,' Mr. Yakubu told Sikka Sports.

The astute football administrator also added the amount of money splashed out for the participation is meager compared to what the teams were receiving in the Nyantakyi era.

"I commend the gov't for coming to our aid with the participation fees but it is meagre. The Kwesi Nyantakyi they bastardized shared 1m dollars for Premier league clubs from a 2m dollar booty before he left office," he said.

Sixty two clubs have confirmed their participation of the Special Competition, with winners of Tier 1 representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the victors of the tier participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.