New Edubiase owner Abdul Salam Yakubu slams GHALCA over novelty league proposal

Owner of Division One side Abdul Salam Yakubu has blasted the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) over the organisation of a novelty league following the suspension of the current football season.

According to Abdul Salam, the top hierarchy of GHALCA wants to just show off their power and he believes the novelty league being proposed is a waste of time.

“I am disappointed in the leadership GHALCA, the Premier League is our flagship competition so why can’t we put in plans to either continue from where we left off due to the Anas Expose or even start again. The novelty league is a waste of time”, he told Asempa FM.

“I do not know if GHALCA wants to show they can also organize a competition and get sponsors. I think because they were in the shadow of the former FA, they want to show they have power as well”, he added.

On Tuesday, GHALCA met with the Normalization Committee to discuss the way forward for Ghana Football following the revelations of the Anas Expose' which has brought all football activities to a halt.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned after the showing of the documentary with several referees also banned from officiating in the country.

The crisis in Ghana Football led to the constitution of the Normalization Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah, who will run Ghana Football for the next 6 months.