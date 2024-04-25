New Edubiase United chief Abdul Salam Yakubu faces GFA disciplinary action

President for Division One League side New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu has been charged by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following recent comments made to the media.

The football administrator has been a vocal critic of the current GFA administration, often making contentious arguments and labeling it as incompetent.

However, a recent comment attributed to Yakubu in the media has crossed a line, straying beyond the boundaries of the rules governing the game.

As a result, he has been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019.

According to a notice issued by the GFA, Yakubu's commentary is alleged to constitute misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute. He has been given until Monday, April 29, 2024, to respond to the charges.

The New Edubiase owner is expected to provide his response to the charges within the stipulated timeframe, as the GFA seeks to address the matter through its regulatory procedures.