New Edubiase United president reverses decision to boycott Special Competition

New Edubiase United president Yakubu Abdul Salam has rescinded to pull out of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

He felt disrespected for the lack of explanations on how a team leading the league will earn promotion and how relegation of clubs will be effected.

New Edubiase were leading the Division One league before it was truncated following the revelations of the Anas number 12 documentary.

But Abdul Salam spoke on Accra-based Atinka FM where he revealed his team will be among the teams when the competition kick-starts this weekend.