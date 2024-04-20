New England Revolution nearing deal for Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu

New England Revolution are in advanced talks to secure the services of Ghanaian defensive midfielder Baba Iddrisu from La Liga club Mallorca.

While negotiations are still in progress and no official agreement has been finalised, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side are actively pursuing a deal ahead of the impending transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Baba Iddrisu, currently on loan at Almeria from Mallorca, embarked on his Spanish football journey in January 2014 when he joined RCD Mallorca's youth setup from CD LeganÃ©s.

Notably, he scored his maiden professional goal on October 31, 2021, in a 1â€“1 away draw against CÃ¡diz CF.

With over 100 appearances for Mallorca's first team, Iddrisu made a move to Almeria on a season-long loan on August 10, 2023, with a buyout clause included in the agreement. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at â‚¬2,500,000.

Throughout the ongoing La Liga season, Baba Iddrisu has showcased his consistency and reliability as a defensive midfielder, making 24 appearances for his club.