New England Revolution re-sign Emmanuel Boateng for 2024 MLS Season

The New England Revolution have announced the re-signing of midfielder Emmanuel Boateng to a one-year contract for the 2024 Major League Soccer season, with an additional one-year club option for 2025.

Boateng, who previously played for the Revolution in 2020 and 2022, returns to the club for his fourth season, occupying a supplemental roster slot.

Despite having his contract option declined at the end of the 2023 season, Boateng's return brings a wealth of experience to the team. In 27 appearances (16 starts) during the 2023 season, he contributed 2 goals and 3 assists.

The Ghanaian's offensive versatility will be an asset for incoming manager Caleb Porter, who previously coached Boateng during the 2020 season at Columbus Crew.

Boateng's signing is a strategic move by the Revolution to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. As a key member of the Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side, he brings valuable experience from previous stints with LA Galaxy, D.C. United, and Columbus Crew.

His familiarity with Porter's coaching style and the team's system will undoubtedly benefit the Revolution in their quest for success in the 2024 season.

With Boateng's signature secured, the Revolution look poised to build on their recent successes and challenge for silverware in the upcoming season. His addition bolsters the team's midfield depth and provides further options for Porter to explore as he looks to mould the squad to his vision.