New England Revolution sporting director praises Ema Boateng's return

New England Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo has expressed the club's pleasure at the return of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.

The Major League Soccer club recently re-signed Boateng for the 2024 MLS season, with an option for 2025.

Onalfo emphasised Boateng's significance to the team, stating, "Ema Boateng has been an important contributor to our attack and has been a productive player in our league throughout his entire career."

He added, "We are pleased to have Ema return to the club and look forward to seeing him on the field with the rest of the team as we get preseason training underway this month."

Boateng's return to the Revolution brings a wealth of experience to the team, particularly after contributing 2 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances (16 starts) during the 2023 season. As a key member of the Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side, he also brings valuable experience from previous stints with LA Galaxy, D.C. United, and Columbus Crew.

The Revolution are excited to have Boateng back on board and are looking forward to seeing how he will contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season. With his experience and skills, Boateng is sure to play a key role in the Revolution's quest for victory.