New faces will help create competition in the team - Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of Unity Cup games

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has explained the reason behind the introduction of new players into the team's set-up.

Five players have been handed a debut call-up for the Unity Cup games this week in London. They are Joseph Tetteh Anang of St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland, Barcelona B’s Abdul Aziz Issah, Aaron Essel of North Texas SC, Caleb Yirenkyi of Danish side FC NordsjÃ¦lland, and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini, who plays for Union St. Gilloise in Belgium.

"These two matches are extremely important for the team, just like the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. I believe this is the perfect time to closely observe the players we've been monitoring over the last few months," the 48-year-old told ghanafa.org.

"Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills.

"We're looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team. That's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward.

"The Unity Cup comes at a crucial time for us, and we want to make the most of it. We're excited to welcome back players who have been absent for months due to various reasons, as well as integrate new players into the team." Otto Addo added.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and other key players have been left out.

However, Abdul Salis Samed, Kwame Opoku and Felix Afena-Gyan have all made a return to the team.

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28, for a slot in the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.