New Fiorentina striker Kevin-Prince Boateng confirms he had offers from Germany

Ghanaian striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted he had offers from Germany before sealing his move to Fiorentina last month.

Boateng, 32, signed a two-year deal with the Serie A club from Sassuolo.

Kevin confirmed Ghanasoccernet's report that he rejected his former club Eintracht Frankfurt to stay in Italy.

"I had offers from Germany, then Fiorentina called me and they convinced me with right and important words," he said in an interview.

Boateng will be hoping for a better spell at Fiorentina after enduring a difficult time at his last club, Barcelona.