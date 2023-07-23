New General Manager Eric Alagidede calls for unity at Nsoatreman FC

The newly appointed General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has emphasized the need for unity as he sets his sights on achieving greatness with the club.

The young and dynamic football administrator officially assumed his role during the week, taking charge of the club's day-to-day activities.

During his unveiling on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Alagidede stressed the importance of togetherness within the club to reach their goals.

He expressed optimism in maintaining their status in the Ghana Premier League next season and seizing any favourable opportunities that may come their way.

"We are looking forward to working together. I believe that, with unity, we can move to the next level as a club. We will maintain our status in the Ghana Premier League next season and if something good comes our way along the line, we will grab it. So, we should put in effort to make things better next season," Alagidede declared.

Additionally, he appealed to the fans to rally behind the team unwaveringly, regardless of the results. Alagidede believes that with unity and unwavering support from the fans, Nsoatreman FC can achieve greatness.

"I will plead with the fans to rally behind the team irrespective of the results. You (fans) must always rally behind the team when the going gets tough, and I believe with unity, we can achieve greatness," he urged.

Nsoatreman FC had a commendable season last term, reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup. They are eager to build on this success and make further strides in the upcoming season.