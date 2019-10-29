New GFA President, Executive council interact with staff

Newly elected President of the GFA Kurt E.S. Okraku and some members of the new Executive Council have interacted with staff of the GFA.

On his first official day of work since his election as GFA President, Mr. Okraku told the GFA staff the meeting was to reinvigorate them for the challenging task ahead.

"I am not new to this house and I know many of you, and many of you know me. This meeting is to share with you my vision of igniting passion and creating wealth for all and also to urge you to brace yourselves up for the challenging task ahead," the new FA boss told the staff.

He further asked the staff to embrace the new era in Ghana football and remain committed to the task ahead by improving on their attitude towards work.

"Our football is at the crossroads but we all have an opportunity now to make it better and much will depend on you (staff).

Everybody has an opportunity to contribute towards achieving our vision, but that can only be done with the right attitude."

Executive Council members present at the meeting were: Randy Abbey, Mark Addo, Samuel Anim Addo and Oduro Sarfo.

They all advised the staff to remain committed to their task and readjust to help the new GFA administration to achieve its set objectives.

The Acting General Secretary of the GFA, Alex Asante thanked the President and his delegation and also assured them of the staff's readiness and commitment to work.

