New Ghana assistant coaches Fatawu Dauda and John Paintsil watch Black Satellites train ahead of Senegal

Newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil and goalkeeper trainer Fatawu Dauda were in Legon to watch the Black Satellites train ahead of the game against Senegal.

The Ghana U20 team faces their West African counterparts for a place in the final at the African Games on Tuesday.

The appearance of the two coaches is expected to inspire the players as they eye gold at the multi-sport competition.

Meanwhile, it is also an opportunity for the new technical team of the Black Stars to scout the best U20 players for the Black Stars.

Newly appointed @GhanaBlackstars assistant coaches, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, paid a visit to #BlackSatellites training ahead of the semi-final showdown against Senegal. 👊🏾⚽#AfricanGames | #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/fPw1yi1w8s — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 18, 2024

Paintsil and Dauda were appointed by Otto Addo as his assistants following his confirmation as head coach.

The new Black Stars backroom staff will lead the team later this week for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco.

The team is expected to qualify for next year's AFCON as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA.