New Ghana boy Ransford-Yeboah Konogsdorffer believes moving to Hamburg is a step forward for his career

German-born Ghanaian Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has opened up on his move to Bundesliga II side Hamburg SV.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Bundesliga II side from relegated Dynamo Dresden in the summer transfer window.

"I ​​was really well received in the team. So far everything is great. I'm still looking for an apartment, but my teammates are helping me with this as well. In general, I'm a team player with whom you can always laugh a lot and who also likes to be out and about with his teammates off the pitch," he told the club's website.

"Konigsdorffer switched allegiance to represent Ghana in June, and will be making his Black Stars in September against Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.

"I can identify with the goal 100 percent. It's about ascension. It would have been the same in Dresden. I also have experience with climbing and hope that it will work again now. The preparation provides a good basis for this. It's usually the case that the preparation is always a bit difficult because a lot of new players come together and have to be integrated. Here the cornerstone was already there. A lot of players stayed."

Every minute of the game is important! Especially with a climber who still carries the full euphoria from the previous season. I experienced that myself at Dynamo last season.