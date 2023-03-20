New Ghana coach Chris Hughton explains how to use midfielder Mohammed Kudus

New Ghana coach, Chris Hughton is hoping to get the best out of talented attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been in fine form for both club and country, scoring 20 goals across all competitions this season.

However, his main position has left his coaches scratching their heads, having excelled as an attacker, a midfielder and a winger.

“With regards to Kudus, he is a player that can play in numerous positions. Everybody can have an opinion on his best position. For me it's just about getting the right balance," said Hughton at his unveiling.

Kudus has been named in the 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

He is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday after featuring in Ajax's title-decider against Feyenoord on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Meanwhile, Hughton will be in charge of the Black Stars until December 2024, with his main goal being winning the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year.