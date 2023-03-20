New Ghana coach Chris Hughton wants to build a winning Black Stars team

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 March 2023
New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has opened up on his philosophy after he was unveiled the new gaffer of the national team. 

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager is bent on building a winnable team as the Black Stars aim to end a forty-one year wait for the AFCON trophy.

Hughton has been handed a one-and-a-half year deal and will be in charge of the team until December 2024.

"We want ton see a wining team. There will be a lot of questions. Are you offensive or defensive. Correct preparation of the teams," he said.

"Use the players to the best of their abilities. We start on the same level. Put together a group of players to play as a team and win matches," he added.

Hughton's first task in charge of the Black Stars will in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday in Kumasi.

