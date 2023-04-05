New Ghana defender Kingsley Schindler opens up on FC Koln stay

Ghana defender, Kingsley Schindler has revealed that he is comfortable at FC Koln.

The winger joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer of 2020 before spending a season on loan at Hannover 96.

Schindler has become a key figure at Koln in the ongoing campaign, and the winger who can also play as a defender credits his form to support from the club.

"The boys are great, the coach is great. My daughter was born here. What else can I say? There are many arguments that show how comfortable I feel," he said.

The German-born Ghanaian has made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season and has an assist to his credit.

Schindler switched nationality to play for Ghana and made his debut for the national team in the 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda.

He is expected to play a role in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June against the Central African Republic.