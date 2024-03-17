New Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei excels in Lorient draw

New Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei showcased his prowess in Lorient's recent showdown against Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Despite ending in a draw, Adjei's performance stood out, marking another commendable display from the centre-back who had just earned his debut call-up to Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

Since joining Lorient on loan, Adjei has consistently impressed, catching the eye of Ghana's returning coach, Otto Addo, who wasted no time in including him in the national squad.

The 21-year-old embraced his call-up with a stellar performance, playing a pivotal role in Lorient's 2-2 draw against Monaco.

Adjei emerged as the standout defender of the match, earning a notable 7.0 rating from Sofascore.

His contributions included nine crucial clearances, victory in four aerial duels, and an impressive 94% accuracy rate in passing.

With his club duties behind him, Adjei now shifts his focus to international football.

He eagerly anticipates his debut as Ghana prepares to face Nigeria on March 22, followed by a clash with Uganda four days later, both matches taking place in Morocco.