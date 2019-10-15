New Ghana FA president must prioritize grass root football- Karim Zito

Ghana U-17 coach and Dreams FC Technical Director, Karim Zito says the new administration of the Ghana Football Association should concentrate on grassroots football which is a major area to develop the sport in the country.

According to him, a lot of talents may go to waste and the country may lose its identity if grassroots football is not developed or prioritized.

“In football the secret is the youth, If we are in a country and we don’t develop youth football, we will not get to the top. We have to invest in the youth to develop the talent here in Ghana. The new FA must make the grassroots their priority so football can develop in the country, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Karim Zito also revealed that most coaches at the youth level lack basic coaching skills to help unearth talents, which is another worrying trend in player development.

“If the coaches know the basics it will be easy to select a player when you go for scouting, Most Ghanaian coaches at the colts or juvenile level lack the basics”

He advised coaches at the colts and juvenile level to go for training which will help in the development of the players at that level.

“They should go for refresher courses and start from the scratch. There is a lot to coaching. I will advise them to ask a lot of questions from their senior levels and improve”

He further said, Ghana lacks the apparatus used to develop talents in the country and thus it is time the Football Association makes them available since most of the coaches and scouts have to improvise when they go for scouting.

“We don’t have the apparatus used to develop the talents in the country and we will need the apparatus to develop the players. The new FA must concentrate on the grassroots or else whatever they do will not stand firm”.

