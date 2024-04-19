New Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston confident in restoring glory

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston expressed confidence in his ability to effectively manage Ghana’s U-17 national men’s team, the Black Starlets.

Kingston, 47, who was officially unveiled as head coach of the Black Starlets by the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, emphasised his readiness for the role after previously serving as an assistant for the team.

Kingston, a silver medalist with the Starlets in 1997 and later a key player for the Black Stars, has been entrusted with the task of leading the two-time world champions back to prominence.

Addressing the expectations and pressures associated with the role, he acknowledged, "There’s going to be pressure. I know Ghanaians are craving to see us going back to our glory days in the youth level so that’s why the FA was very patient in bringing in a new group of technical team that are young and upcoming coaches with knowledge of youth football," in an exclusive interview with 3Sports.

Drawing from his experience working with youth players at Right To Dream for four years, Kingston highlighted his familiarity with nurturing talent.

"I’ve been in an environment that has a lot of youth players in Right To Dream. I worked there for four years. I was the U18s coach. Some of the players that are playing for big clubs went through my hands at some point," he said, mentioning players like Kamaldeen, Nuamah, Adingra, Osman, and Arafat.

Despite the challenges, Kingston affirmed his readiness for the task, stating, "I have what it takes (to lead the Black Starlets)." The Black Starlets have faced setbacks, having missed the AFCON and World Cup in every edition since their last appearance in 2017.