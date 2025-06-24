New Hearts of Oak Coach Didi Dramani to assess squad for new season

Hearts of Oak's new head coach, Didi Dramani, will personally assess the entire squad before making any final decisions on player transfers.

According to the club's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, Dramani wants to evaluate each player to determine who stays, leaves on loan, or gets released.

The club has established a recruitment committee to guide the player selection process, driven by data analysis to strengthen the team. The committee will work closely with Dramani to identify key areas for improvement and align current players with the club's long-term objectives.

Dramani has already begun training with the players, aiming to assess their abilities before deciding on transfers.

"He wants to see everybody for a period before making his technical decision as to who stays who leaves on loan who goes where and who comes in," Opare Addo explained.

Dramani will work with the players to prepare them for the new season, and the club will bring in new players based on his technical decisions.