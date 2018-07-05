New Inter Milan signing Kwadwo Asamoah insists he feels good as ever

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he is in great shape as ever after completing a switch to Inter Milan.

The versatile enforcer joined Inter Milan as a free agent last Monday after signing a three-year deal.

However, Asamoah has refuted any fears about his fitness, which limited him to an average of 26 appearances in each of his six seasons at Juve.

“I felt as good as ever last season,” the Ghanaian told Kwesi ESPN.

“I played regularly and felt great in training.

"I’ve always said that once I’ve found my best physical shape, I’ll return to my national team and that moment is near.”