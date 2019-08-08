New Kotoko captain Felix Annan tells fans to limit their expectations ahead of CAF Champions League campaign

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has called on fans of the club to lower their expectations as the club begins a new adventure in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria for the first leg of the preliminary rounds of games in the continent's elite club competition.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Annan, who is confident the Reds can replicate their CAF Confederations Cup performance in the champions league has told fans of the club to limit their expectations.

“We know that when you are playing for Kotoko, the expectations are always high. We want to tell the fans to limit their expectations but we the playing body are going to do our best to try and lift the club high in the CAF Champions League, just as we did in the Confederations Cup," he said in an interview.

"All we want from them is their support and prayers”, he added.

The winner of the game between Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars will face the victor of the game between Haifa FC and Etoile Du Sahel.