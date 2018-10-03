New Kotoko coach C.K Akunor meets playing body

New coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabla Akunor met the playing body at the Adako Jachie training grounds on Wednesday morning.

The former Ashantigold coach met the players for the first time as he starts his career with the Porcupine Warriors.

Akunor signed a three year deal with the Reds and will be unveiled this afternoon where he will be speaking about his plans for the club.

The former Black Stars captain has already stated his intention of fusing his philosophy of "Agroball" in the team and wants to help return the club to their glory days.

The 44 year old will over see the club as head coach with his first task a friendly game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the off season beating sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a two legged friendly.

They also engaged in a friendly with regional rivals Ashantigold, with the two sides recording identical scorelines in a two legged affair.

Last Sunday Kotoko thrashed Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.